Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $16.85 Million Stock Position in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,679,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,186 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $16,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in QuantumScape by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 595.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in QuantumScape by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,954 shares during the period. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

QS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 4,542,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,739,150. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 4.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 10.38, a current ratio of 10.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total transaction of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,207,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,906,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $212,486.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,178,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 22,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.72, for a total value of $129,008.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,207,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,906,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 516,675 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,443 over the last ninety days. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QS. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.67.

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

