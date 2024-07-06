Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $19.22 Million Stock Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 1.66% of Trupanion worth $19,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRUP. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Trupanion from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.68. 232,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.50. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $36.66.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Trupanion

In related news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,842,285.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586 over the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

