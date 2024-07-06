Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $26.17 Million Holdings in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,574,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,075 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exscientia were worth $26,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd.
Exscientia Trading Up 7.1 %
NASDAQ EXAI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Exscientia plc has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.12.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Exscientia
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Exscientia
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exscientia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exscientia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.