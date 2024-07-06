Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $26.17 Million Holdings in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,574,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,075 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Exscientia were worth $26,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exscientia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exscientia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Exscientia by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 53,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the last quarter. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Exscientia in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Exscientia Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ EXAI traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. Exscientia plc has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $9.12.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.70 million during the quarter. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 34.59% and a negative net margin of 666.80%. Equities research analysts predict that Exscientia plc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exscientia

(Free Report)

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven Pharma-tech company, engages in design and develop differentiated medicines for diseases with high unmet patient needs. The company's lead product candidate GTAEXS617, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is currently in a Phase 1/2 trial to manage the potential toxicities associated with CDK7 as well as optimizing pharmacokinetics for maximizing on-target efficacy.

Featured Articles

