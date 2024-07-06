Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $46.78 Million Position in Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,135,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167,346 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 9.03% of Jumia Technologies worth $46,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JMIA. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 138.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Jumia Technologies by 430.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 6,239 shares during the period. 16.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jumia Technologies Stock Up 7.8 %

JMIA traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,814,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,391,007. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Jumia Technologies AG has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $10.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with customers; logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets under the JumiaPay name.

