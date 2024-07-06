Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 1,831 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,632,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $56,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LiveRamp by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 659,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after acquiring an additional 251,993 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,139,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,741,000 after acquiring an additional 296,586 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,176,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 301,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,693,000 after acquiring an additional 160,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,207.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $538,863.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,207.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total value of $406,141.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Price Performance

RAMP traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.71. 360,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,355. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average of $34.52. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $42.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.18 and a beta of 1.00.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.95 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

