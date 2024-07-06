Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 218,678 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,459,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,678 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $112,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yunqi Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $19,665,000. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter worth $80,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Full Truck Alliance by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,364,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,564,000 after acquiring an additional 393,991 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,647,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.6 %

YMM traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 11,822,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,579,379. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average of $7.57. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.70 and a 12-month high of $9.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $314.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.68 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Daiwa America raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.