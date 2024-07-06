Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 238,053 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,616,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 238,053 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.69% of Zillow Group worth $78,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $761,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 62,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $287,666.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,775 shares in the company, valued at $5,612,329.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total transaction of $255,856.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,993.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,637,477. 23.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ Z traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. 1,744,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,020,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.00 and a beta of 1.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $61.13.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.30 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 7.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

