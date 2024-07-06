Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 4,034 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,034 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.33% of CyberArk Software worth $37,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth $537,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Price Performance

CYBR stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.32. The stock had a trading volume of 341,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,812. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -428.63 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $246.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.51. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $142.92 and a 52-week high of $283.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $221.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.42 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

