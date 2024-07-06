Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 73,018 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Baillie Gifford & Co. cut its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 73,018 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $96,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794,073. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.90 and a 52 week high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.