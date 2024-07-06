Bank of America Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.81. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of America’s FY2024 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.02.

Bank of America Price Performance

BAC opened at $40.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $315.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 234.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 27,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 228.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 46,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.