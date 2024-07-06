Barclays Lowers Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) to Equal Weight

Barclays downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $38.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $46.10.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $980.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pacira BioSciences has a twelve month low of $20.52 and a twelve month high of $40.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.60.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $167.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,215.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,150 shares of company stock valued at $602,170. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth $40,488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 397,487.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,146,000 after buying an additional 1,041,417 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $15,677,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the third quarter worth $14,102,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,332,000 after buying an additional 285,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

