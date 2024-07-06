Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $276.56 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $276.56 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,050.97 or 0.05247663 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00046002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00013903 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00012831 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002081 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,752,229 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,372,229 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.