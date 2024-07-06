Benchmark Reaffirms Buy Rating for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.86.

NYSE SNDR opened at $23.76 on Tuesday. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $31.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 112,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Schneider National by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 117,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

