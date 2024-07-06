Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 11.4% This Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $9.98 million and approximately $30,012.50 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.0535 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00081842 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00022937 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00010182 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001718 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

