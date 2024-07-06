Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Acquires 3,645 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,540,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 56,595 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $2,400,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in VICI Properties by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 514,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 236,430 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,996,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 3,074.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 181,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 176,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI stock remained flat at $27.75 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,528,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,430,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.46. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Profile

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

