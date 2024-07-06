Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Decreases Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up 1.8% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,182,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,598,240,000 after acquiring an additional 305,039 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,264,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,215,000 after purchasing an additional 91,547 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ecolab by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,855,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,965,000 after buying an additional 155,151 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,420,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ecolab by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,343,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,392,000 after buying an additional 18,687 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.56.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,160. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.72 and a twelve month high of $245.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $235.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan acquired 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,528.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

