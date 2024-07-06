Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $115,000 in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Snap by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,103,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Snap by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.82.

Snap stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The stock had a trading volume of 14,257,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,985,138. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,425,870.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 481,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,396.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares in the company, valued at $39,425,870.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,372,583 shares of company stock worth $19,934,275.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

