Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases 124 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,215,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,021,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,199 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,300,000 after buying an additional 1,901,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,536 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10,359.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 819,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,797,000 after acquiring an additional 811,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,098,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,882,000 after acquiring an additional 712,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:NVO traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.37. 3,664,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,442. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.87. The company has a market capitalization of $638.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $75.56 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

