Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,969 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,184 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,314 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $39,974,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,338 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after buying an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 355,871 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after buying an additional 43,820 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EXPE shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.12.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,492,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,379. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 41.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Expedia Group

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.