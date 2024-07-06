Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,773 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 80.0% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 24,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,081 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 19,928 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,289,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 9,663,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,612,150. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a 200 day moving average of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.80 and a one year high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research cut their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

