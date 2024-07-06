Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Purchases New Shares in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,430,000. Realty Income makes up approximately 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of O. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $243,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 62.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 51.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,887,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,203,000 after buying an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.1% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 704,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,193,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE O traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,378,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,231. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $45.03 and a 52 week high of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

