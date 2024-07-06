Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 1,962 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,138 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 19.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,562,839 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $302,133,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Down 3.8 %

MU traded down $5.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.60. 30,104,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,671,984. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.93. The stock has a market cap of $145.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares in the company, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 13,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total value of $1,572,396.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 260,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,981,985.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,730 shares of company stock worth $31,921,649 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.52.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Stories

