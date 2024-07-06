Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 3,337 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,337 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 40.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 168,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 48,597 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 165.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 82,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 51,619 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CINF. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,578. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $95.81 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

