Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Trims Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. decreased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises 1.7% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned 0.14% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 987,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,719,000 after buying an additional 84,095 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after buying an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 335,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after buying an additional 45,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.32. 74,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,177. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

