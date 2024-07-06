Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 372 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceNow news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,422.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $769.75, for a total transaction of $463,389.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,725.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total transaction of $1,381,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $20.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $806.47. 1,193,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020,612. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $732.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $743.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $527.24 and a fifty-two week high of $815.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $165.33 billion, a PE ratio of 86.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $813.28.

View Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.