Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 410 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,363,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 14,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 315.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after buying an additional 33,400 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.87. The stock had a trading volume of 17,282,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,054,456. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.93.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

