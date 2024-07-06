Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,408 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.17. 1,659,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,073,654. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $199.33 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

