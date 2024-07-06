Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 1,314.8% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.8% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.3% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNA traded down $1.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.35. 456,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $249.84 and a 1 year high of $298.49.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares in the company, valued at $66,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNA shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.75.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

