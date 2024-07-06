Blue Trust Inc. Has $2.46 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $488.01. 3,498,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $500.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $436.38 and a fifty-two week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

