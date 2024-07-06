Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Colony Family Offices LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 47.0% during the first quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 185,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 11,684 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $25.25. 182,041 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

