Blue Trust Inc. Reduces Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 148.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 73,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 17.1% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,091,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,514,000 after buying an additional 743,882 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 165.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 831.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

DAL traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $46.02. The company had a trading volume of 9,605,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,398,927. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $53.86.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $1,176,206.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,295.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $4,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 217,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,672,495.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 24,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,176,206.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,911,295.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,919 shares of company stock valued at $8,834,653. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.80 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Featured Stories

