Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,862 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Blue Trust Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JVAL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 245,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 245,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,219,000 after buying an additional 13,146 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JVAL stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 35,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,145. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.94. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.73. The company has a market cap of $810.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.99.

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.