BMO Capital Markets Trims Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Target Price to C$7.50

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on Cardinal Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.40.

Shares of TSE:CJ opened at C$6.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.70. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of C$5.75 and a 52-week high of C$7.96.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.04). Cardinal Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of C$140.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.40 million. Analysts expect that Cardinal Energy will post 0.6995885 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.77%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Kelly sold 6,700 shares of Cardinal Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total value of C$44,287.00. Company insiders own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

