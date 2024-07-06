BMO Capital Markets Trims Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Target Price to C$20.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Free Report) (NYSE:VET) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VET. TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$21.63.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$15.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.30 and a 1-year high of C$21.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($1.07). Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.21% and a negative net margin of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of C$508.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6180556 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vermilion Energy

In related news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$16.45 per share, with a total value of C$82,245.00. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.