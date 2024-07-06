BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 1,113,176 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 354.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,427,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113,176 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 2.45% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $322,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 265.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 167,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,909,000 after acquiring an additional 121,884 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 432.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.76. 1,823,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,694. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $260.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

