BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 97,465 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 456,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $47,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $278,704,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 6,119,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $491,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,290 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,958,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,600,000 after purchasing an additional 497,916 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,074,470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,366,000 after purchasing an additional 495,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 325,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,156,000 after purchasing an additional 288,984 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIG. TD Cowen lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $414,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,582.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 18,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $1,847,801.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,301.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 94,499 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,309. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.71. 992,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,876. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $105.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.93.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.