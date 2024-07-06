BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 93.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 132,363 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.07% of ASML worth $266,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,767,464,000 after acquiring an additional 105,196 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ASML by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,173,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $888,112,000 after buying an additional 24,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,146,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,549,000 after buying an additional 151,844 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,043.00.

ASML stock traded up $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,074.48. The company had a trading volume of 771,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $980.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $917.60. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,082.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.48%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

