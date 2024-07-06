BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $51.38 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,539 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.20% of PulteGroup worth $51,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.21.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,853,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,682,619. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.75. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.80 and a 52-week high of $122.72.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 25.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.41%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

