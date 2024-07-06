BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 119,344 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,344 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $55,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 80,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 13,455 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 77.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.0 %

CHD traded up $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.59. The company had a trading volume of 998,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,941. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 7,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $817,603.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,735.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,634 shares in the company, valued at $813,479.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,346 shares of company stock valued at $19,465,948. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.