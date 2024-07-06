BNP Paribas Financial Markets Purchases 124,352 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 40.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 431,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned 0.43% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $59,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,697 shares of company stock valued at $13,377,515 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NBIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $139.08. 445,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,587. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.22. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.28 and a 52 week high of $148.37. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.21 million. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

