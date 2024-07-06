BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,054 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Copart were worth $67,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,512,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,201,821,000 after buying an additional 48,891,984 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $463,262,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Copart by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,929,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $772,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205,757 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Copart by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,808,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $857,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Copart by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,725,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.22. 4,272,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,308,782. The stock has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.75. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.41 and a 12-month high of $58.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

About Copart

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

