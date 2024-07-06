BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Buys 425 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 83.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 22,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,808,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.8% during the first quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the first quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 26,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

QQQ traded up $5.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.16. 28,495,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,387,020. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $461.28 and its 200 day moving average is $439.25. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $496.60.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

