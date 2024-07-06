BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $107,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 212,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,720,000 after buying an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 165,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,237,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,326,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.60. 9,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,816. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $134.62.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

