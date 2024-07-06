BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $53,000 in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TSM. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 470.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,372,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,893,576. The company has a market capitalization of $954.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $185.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 38.15%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on TSM. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

