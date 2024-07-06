BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $72,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.79.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $8.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $443.76. 1,114,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,317,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $410.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.57. The company has a market cap of $157.40 billion, a PE ratio of 80.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $448.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total transaction of $741,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.70, for a total value of $741,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,385,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock worth $6,927,011 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

