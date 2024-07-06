BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.1% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

ZBRA stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.51. 245,722 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 264,636. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $194.59 and a 1-year high of $328.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.05.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Wolfe Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $352.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $323.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zebra Technologies

About Zebra Technologies

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.