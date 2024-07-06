BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 2,023 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1,204.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 28.9% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after acquiring an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after acquiring an additional 212,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $70.26. 210,249 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.80. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.