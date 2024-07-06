BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 100 Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 157.1% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,545.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.79.

View Our Latest Analysis on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $331.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,435,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,394. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $328.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.79. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $184.02 and a 12-month high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.