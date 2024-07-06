BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,718 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,855 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,302,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 272,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $179,822,000 after buying an additional 61,122 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.8% during the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $23.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $885.67. 2,620,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,025. The company has a market cap of $392.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $524.63 and a twelve month high of $886.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $816.01 and a 200-day moving average of $746.64.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.75%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $905.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.70.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

