BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 365 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 86,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 202,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,559,000 after buying an additional 71,981 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.82. 1,251,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,243. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.61 and a one year high of $77.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.